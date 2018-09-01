GHMC, police officials discuss Ganesh immersion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elaborate arrangements will be made for the ensuing Ganesh immersion procession en route from the old city to the Tank Bund, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore has said.

The municipal commissioner has sought the cooperation of the representatives of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) and government departments for smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities and the idol immersion scheduled to held from September 13 to 23.

Dana Kishore, along with Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar, additional commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Kumar, additional commissioner of police (law & order) Chowhan, additional commissioner of police Babu Rao and representatives of BGUS headed by Bhagwant Rao took part in a meeting held at GHMC head office here on Friday to discuss Ganesh procession. Dana Kishore explained the role of GHMC in making arrangements and appealed to BGUS representatives to make their suggestions for the smooth conduct of the procession.