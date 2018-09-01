US entrepreneur’s self-cleaning toilet for Swacch Bharat!

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For foreigners, well most of them, India exists on the opposite ends of the spectrum. While one majority thinks of the country as a spiritual hub, residing in the relaxed environs of Kasol, Arambol or Hampi. And then there are those who still think of the country as a land of snake charmers and numerous slums. Thus, finding someone who doesn’t stereotype the country and is not only well-acquainted with its shortcomings but also tries to find a solution, becomes a rarity. And Marta Vanduzer Snow is one such rarities.

The 38-year-old PhD student from the United States, who has been constructing self-cleaning toilets in villages near Rae Bareily of Uttar Pradesh for the last six years, was one of the participants at the Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) organised by National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).

Based in New Delhi, Snow has built at least 200 self-cleaning and no maintenance toilets called ‘evapotranspiration’ under a project named “Better Village, Better World”. Speaking at the conclave, Snow said, “The cost of constructing one of my toilet models is Rs 10,000, while a toilet under the Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan costs Rs 15,000.” And a major problem with the normal toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is that the excreta pits have to be cleaned manually after they are full. It’s not the same with ‘evapotranspiration’, though. The toilets were developed by permaculture practitioners over the last two to three decades in different countries, especially the US and Brazil. Snow’s toilets have been tested by the FICCI Research and Analysis Centre. Parameters tested were found to be within the permissible limits. Coliform and E.coli were also not detected in the hand pumps near the toilets.

When asked if she has plans to expand her project to Telangana, she said, “Right now we are doing a crowd-funding campaign on the website https://effortsforgood.org/campaign/community/marta-better-village-better-world/. I am free to do something in Telangana, but right now it’s just me. I don’t have any budget or staff.”