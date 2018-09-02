Google staffer, elderly couple die in separate road accidents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie working with Google and an elderly couple were killed in two separate accidents at Petbasheerabad and Pahadishareef respectively on Saturday. According to police, Suraj Singh, a resident of Macha Bolarum is working for Google at Madhapur. Suraj was on his way home on his bike in the early hours of Saturday after completing his night shift when rammed a DCM van coming from the opposite direction, at Alwal, police said.

Petbasheerabad SI Gangadhar said Suraj Singh was trying to overtake a truck and in the process lost control and crashed into a DCM van coming in the opposite direction. Though he was wearing a helmet, it broke and he received severe injuries on his head and died on the spot.“A case was registered against the DCM driver following a complaint by the father of the deceased,” Gangadhar said. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses also told police that Suraj was going at a very high speed and went into the opposite lane to overtake a vehicle and in the process met with an accident.

In another accident on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway at Pahadishareef, a retired RTC employee and his wife, riding on a scooter were killed, when a private bus hit their scooter. Sappidi Dasarath (60) and his wife Anasuya (55), belonging to Tukkuguda village, went to a relative’s house and were returning to their home on a scooter. An overspeeding bus belonging to Kalvakurthy depot hit them. They were rushed to nearby hospital with severe head injuries. Dasarath was declared brought dead, while Anasuya succumbed to her injuries later