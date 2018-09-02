Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania General Hospital staff meet to discuss relocation

To come up with an action plan, hospital superintendent Dr B Nagendar convened a meeting on Saturday with heads of departments to seek opinion on what could be done. 

Osmania General Hospital (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s assistant city planner had recently remarked to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) authorities that the century-old In-Patient (IP) block was not safe and asked them to vacate it. To come up with an action plan, hospital superintendent Dr B Nagendar convened a meeting on Saturday with heads of departments to seek opinion on what could be done. 

Last Monday a patch of lime mortar covering ceiling crashed on an attendant’s shoulder. “We received a letter from GHMC’s assistant city planner stating that the IP Block is not safe and that they would not be if anything happens. After that, I convened a meeting with heads of departments to know their opinion on shifting the hospital,” Dr Nagendar said.

Goshamahal division’s assistant city planner MB Gajanand said, “We asked them either to take up repairs, take precautionary measures or vacate the building”.  

Meanwhile, HoDs have said that either some departments should be shifted or none.

