Drunk man hits wife to death in Hyderabad's Kalapathar, detained

HYDERABAD: A 30 year-old home maker was murdered allegedly by her drunken husband at their residence in Kalapathar police limits. Police detained the accused on Sunday. Shiv Leela, who was murdered, and her husband Ellaswamy are natives of Nagarkurnool. The family migrated to the city 10 years ago.

Ellaswamy, a daily wage labourer, was an alcohol addict. On Saturday night, he returned home heavily drunk and picked up an argument with Leela.

“As arguments heated up, the accused hit Leela with a stick on her head and she collapsed. The neighbours noticed the incident and informed us,” said Sub Inspector Ravi Raju. When police reached the spot, they found the woman dead. She has been shifted to the mortuary for post mortem examination.