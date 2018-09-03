Getting travel-ready

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Anchors and actors, Sreemukhi, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna and Vishnupriya are visibly excited at what they recieved from Pantaloons for them to flaunt at their trip to SIIMA Dubai. And the face of Pantaloons Hyderabad Meenakshi Pamnani, known by her blogging title, The Shimmer Tales, was the reason for their excitement. Helping them pick out the best of outfits for the trip, it looked like Meenakshi enjoyed the experience just as much. Let’s take a look at how she took these calls.

“They are all extremely friendly,” she says right off the bat speaking about the actors. To begin with she admits that it was easier to style the men than the women. “Women’s fashion is a little more complicated than men’s,” she says. However, she gives us a peek into what she picked out for them. “The trip would involve a lot of formal events both in the day and the night.

And they also will need outfits for days they spend outdoors. So we picked out blazers and also a couple of vest jackets for kurtas if they wished to go Indian,” she explains. And as it turns out, the actors are not fussy about what they would or would not wear. “They were sweet, they did not restrict me saying that it wasn’t their style or that they didn’t like it,” she says.

Coming to the ladies, both Sreemukhi and Vishnupriya chose to keep their looks simple, Meenakshi says. “Sreemukhi knew what she wanted and that helped me pick out the perfect outfits. She really wanted to go denim, so she picked out a short denim dress. She also picked a pair of jeans with a quirky shirt and pop-coloured shoes. Vishnupriya too is a sweetheart.

All she told me was that she wanted to keep it simple and not too over the top,” she reveals. “Dubai is extremely hot around this time. So I would prefer the outfits to be flowy and free. Maxi dresses or skater dresses for the day looks. One could go for pants too but ideally loose-fitting pants or trousers with a cute ruffled top,” she suggests.

