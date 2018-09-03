Shobana’s Trance in city on Sept 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Classical dance has deep connect with spirituality and the cosmic universe ultimately too. Shobana, one of the greatest classical Bharatanatyam dancers of our generation, has been successfully performing the art form which resonates harmony through soulful dance, music and unifying Indian and western cultures through her scintillating team. After a phenomenal USA and Canada tour, Shobana is all set to enthral the audience of twin cities now.

Padma Shri Shobana is one of the most proliﬁc and gifted dancers of South India and being born to a royal Travancore family, she showed early interest in dancing. However, instead of conﬁning to dance as a traditional form, she brings facets of innovation and experimentation which made her even more popular and earned adoration all over the world. She also incorporates cosmic geometry and scientiﬁc concepts into her dance which is even more commendable

This one of its kind dance drama “Trance” throws light on Lord Shiva, avatars of Lord Vishnu and also the mysterious Biblical character Mary Magdalene and also fusing them in great ease. A rare melange of Indian classical music is done with electronic music which is quite an innovation. Headed by Shobana herself and the Kalarpana Ensemble which earned rave reviews, Trance is sure to make heads turn in the city of musical and dance connoisseurs.

This team brought previous dance shows such as Maya Ravan and Krishna as well earlier. Mridangam player Anantha R Krishnan and keyboard player Prudhvi Rajasekhar will be joining this magical ensemble. Hosted by event management firm Eleven Point Two, Trance is scheduled to happen on August 8 (Saturday) at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Madhapur from 7 pm onwards. Incidentally, Eleven Point Two is also the event management company brought Maestro Ilaiyaraaja for the ﬁrst time to Hyderabad last year at Gachibowli stadium which had his complete live orchestra and live artistes.

The tickets are available online on www.bookmyshow.com with prices ranging from `500 to ` 5,000. For more details call on 63037530081. The New Indian Express is the media partner for this dance extravaganza.