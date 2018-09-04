Hyderabadis fume over fuel prices

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad denizens are fuming over the rise in fuel prices. In a surprising twist, many feel the time is ripe to switch to public transport. “I used to spend about `1,600 monthly on petrol, now it has increased to `2,800,” says K Raju Yadav, who works in the private sector.

Matters are made worse by the fact that fuel cost in Hyderabad is much higher than in other metro cities. After the recent hike, petrol now costs `84.01 per litre in the city, which is the second-highest among metro cities. Mumbai leads at `86.65 per litre, followed by Hyd, Chennai, Bengaluru and then Delhi. Diesel prices, however, are highest in Hyd at `77.48 per litre. While the increase in petrol prices effects people who use petrol vehicles, the hike in diesel prices leads to increase in prices of vegetables, fruits.