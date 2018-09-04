Home Cities Hyderabad

RTI information shows how guest cadets misuse NCC quota for MBBS seats

Image used for representational purpose only.

HYDERABAD:  Recently, the Hyderabad High Court ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in admission to MBBS course through the NCC quota. What are these irregularities?

Data gathered through an RTI query has revealed that between 2011 and 2018, as many as 234 students who secured medical seats through NCC quota did so illegally. For, they were guest cadets who just took part in the Republic Day parade.  

According to a Government Order, such guests cadets are not eligible to get admissions under the 1 per cent quota reserved for NCC cadets. As the guest cadets, now called non-trained cadets, are allowed to directly participate in the parade, many see this as an opportunity to gain seats with money and recommendations. 

As per the rules, standard selection procedures to participate in the Republic Day Parade include a prelim screening, an inter-group competition and multiple Pre-Republic Day Camps.

These non-trained cadets do not undergo any of the rigorous training imparted to RDC and LRDC candidates like drill, firing, written test, military bearing and communication skills.

Though the combined strength of NCC cadets from the two Telugu States is 1.06 lakh, only 125 cadets are selected for the Republic Day parade. 

Over the seven-year period between 2011 and 2018, all of the non-trained cadets secured medical seats without even participating in these camps and activities. 

In addition, the NCC directorate has done away with the rule of allotting chest number to show a cadet’s participation in selection camps. “Between  2013 to 2017 not a single chest number was allotted. 

Further, the directorate also claimed that it does not maintain data of cadets who have secured admissions into MBBS and BDS through quota.

"This is a clear indication that officials are colluding with parents and brokers in lieu of large sums of money to run this racket,” said lawyer Gopal Swamy, who has been tracking the issue since 2011.

From the bleachers to medical seats 

Between 2011 and 2018, 234 students secured medical seats through NCC quota. An RTI query has revealed that these students were only ‘guest cadets’ and did not participate in any parades directly. According to a GO, such cadets are not eligible under for the 1% NCC quota.

