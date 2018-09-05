Hyderabad twin blasts verdict: Verdict has proved our clients were implicated, says Counsel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Counsel for the acquitted duo MA Azeem says his clients have been pleading they are not guilty right from the time they were “falsely implicated” in the case. “The court has proved them right by pronouncing them not guilty in any charges levelled against them,” he said. Though reasons for acquittal are not clear, it’s evident that the prosecution failed in proving the charges.

Speaking about the compensation for his clients, Azeem said they will have to file a separate case in a civil court and are looking forward to it after the appeal. Gandham Gurumurthy, who appeared for the convicted duo, said the investigating agencies contended that his clients belonged to Indian Mujahideen and were trained in Pakistan.

However, the agencies failed to prove the charges and they were subsequently quashed by the court. “Even the Supreme Court has ruled in the past that if conspiracy is charged against accused, all of them should get same judgement and if it is split, the judgement is not valid. After more than an year of the incident, my clients were picked up from Mumbai, brought here and put to trial. We will definitely appeal to the High Court,” he said.