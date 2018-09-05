Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Salar Jung Museum impenetrable’  

On Tuesday, Director of the Salar Jung Museum A Nagender Reddy convened a meeting with CISF personnel to study the security vulnerabilities and possibilities of such break-ins.

Published: 05th September 2018

Security guards frisk visitors at Salar Jung Museum. (right) Official sleeping on the job at State Museum | R Satish Babu, Express

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On Tuesday, Director of the Salar Jung Museum A Nagender Reddy convened a meeting with CISF personnel to study the security vulnerabilities and possibilities of such break-ins. The museum has over 46,000 antiques worth thousands of crores. Administrative officials confidently claim that possibilities of similar break-ins are “next to nil” as there are no high rises around the 5-storey building.  

“Besides, the building is surrounded with two layers of perimeter wall. CISF security, provided since 1998, is strong here. Internal and external audits are conducted regularly to check for vulnerabilities,” said Nagender Reddy.

Apart from main entrance to the buildings, CISF personnel are posted at important points; there are CCTV cameras too. Security personnel from other departments conduct decoy operations, and some keep an eye on the movements of suspicious visitors. 

‘It’s also fire proof’
Salar Jung Museum’s officials are confident that even such fires will not affect their facility. “We have three types of fire extinguishers in every wing to deal with different types of fires. We also have a fire station in the museum premises,” said A Nagender Reddy, director of the museum, added that they had taken measures to keep the building safe from short-circuits and lightning strikes.

Comments

