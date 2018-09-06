Home Cities Hyderabad

3.25 acres of Malkam cheruvu affected by peripheral ring bund construction: GHMC tells HC

GHMC presented this information in its counter-affidavit in an ongoing case, against the beautification works of Malkam cheruvu involving construction of permanent structures inside the FTL of the lak

Published: 06th September 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC on Wednesday presented in High Court that around 3.25 acres of the Full Tank Level of Malkam Cheruvu has been affected due to the construction of peripheral ring bund around the lake done as part of “beautification” of the lake, construction of Ganesh idol immersion pond and erection of access control gate in front of the pond. 

The various construction works like erection of compound wall, beautification works around the lake’s present water spread area is being taken up by a well-known private builder, as part of CSR. Some people had also went to the court against these beautification works.

