GHMC workers go on strike, demand job regularisation

More than 14,000 employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) went on a strike on Wednesday.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Workers protest demanding equal pay for equal work, in front of the GHMC head office, on Wednesday in Hyderabad | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  More than 14,000 employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) went on a strike on Wednesday. The strike is likely to continue till their demands are met and is expected to be joined by thousands of more employees, thus crippling various municipal services in the city. 

The strike has been announced by none other than the GHMC employees wing of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, the TRS Karmika Vibhagham(TRSKV) GHMC Employees Union(GHEU). 
The main demand of GHEU is regularisation of jobs of about 27,000 people working for the GHMC on outsourcing basis and also regularisation of jobs of about 1,500 members employed on Non-Muster Rolls(NMR). 

GHEU president, Udhaari Gopaal said, “Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised earlier when he had come to GHMC office, that the jobs of all NMR employees will be regularised but no action has been taken on it yet,” he said. 

He added, “Ever since the new state has been formed, the outsourcing employees working with GHMC have been demanding for heir jobs to be regularised but the government has not paid heed to their demands.”

Protest: Open air check-ups for OGH patients today
Hyderabad:On Thursday, doctors, nurses, para-medical staff at Osmania General Hospital would provide Out-Patient services in open air from 9 am to 12 pm, as a form of protest demanding safe premises for them to work. While the doctors and medical staff have been expressing their anxiety about weakened in-patient block and other portions of the hospital, series of incidents in August where patches of lime mortar crashed to ground heightened their anxieties.

GVK 108 staff to protest in front of Pragathi Bhavan 
Hyderabad:Telangana State 108 Employees Union president P Ashok said that more than 1,000 employees, including those who were sacked by GVK-EMRI 108’s administration for staging protest, would reach Pragathi Bhavan in Begumpet, on Thursday to request their jobs to be reinstated and to cut down work timings at the emergency service from 12-hours to eight-hours.

