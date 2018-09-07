Uggani: The Puffed Rice Snack from the Rayalaseema  

Home Cities Hyderabad

Afew weeks back, I wrote about Muntha Masala in this column, a spicy and tangy puffed rice based snack from the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

HYDERABAD : Afew weeks back, I wrote about Muntha Masala in this column, a spicy and tangy puffed rice based snack from the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Preparations based on puffed rice are popular in the Rayalaseema region too, where the style of preparation and ingredients is quite different.

Uggani, also known as Borugula Upma is a dish where soaked puffed rice is used instead of utilizing it in the original crispy form.  The puffed rice is prepared with chopped vegetables and a little masala, just like the way upma is made. The dish can be eaten standalone but is usually enjoyed with another delicacy of this region, mirapakaya/mirchi bajji (chilli fritters) and thus the combo is known as Uggani Bajji.  Uggani is preferred for breakfast, tiffin as well as evening snacks with tea. 

For making uggani, puffed rice is soaked in water for a little while, and then drained. Chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, are sautéed in a little oil with select spices and tempering such as urad dal, mustard seeds, green chillies and curry leaves. Some homes use a little ghee along with the oil to add more flavour. The soaked puffed rice is next added to it and prepared on low flame for a few minutes.

Finally seasoning is done with fried peanuts and chopped coriander. A dash of lemon juice often adds more taste to the dish, while the variations in spices and podi powders added can make a lot of difference too. Also care needs to be taken that the puffed rice is just soaked the right amount, as else it tends to disintegrate.

While many homes prefer to prepare their uggani in-house with variations special to their family, quite a few street food places in Hyderabad are known for this dish, especially in the areas of the city which are home to a large number of Andhras.  

Near Ramya Grounds in Kukatpally, there is a popular street kiosk selling uggani bajji with putnala podi, a powder made from roasted gram. This place does not even have a name, still it has a huge loyal clientele. Rayudu Tiffins in Motinagar is another place known for their Rayalaseema delicacies. Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

