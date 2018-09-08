Companies not keen on providing health insurance to MANUU students

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Insurance companies are not coming forward to provide group health insurance to about 3,000 students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). A majority of the students hail from other states and a health insurance cover, if provided by the university, will help them a lot as they are hundreds of miles away from their families.

According to a circular released by the university on August 14, in the last two years the quantum of medical claims by students was twice the annual premium being paid by the university towards the group health insurance policy. That might be the reason for government and private insurance companies not coming forward to provide group health insurance for MANUU students.

This academic year (2018-19), the university collected `1,200 per student at the time of admissions towards annual premium for group health insurance. However, in its circular, the university said that if it did not manage to find an insurer for students in a fortnight, their money would be returned.

After the expiry of the deadline, the university released a tender notification calling for quotations from insurance companies till September 11 to provide insurance cover of ‘group medi-claim and and accident policy’. MANUU registrar Dr MA Sikandar blamed the students for the situation. He said that there were several hospitals around the university which the students used to visit even for common ailments rather than consult the doctor at the university’s health centre, resulting in huge sums of bills being generated and claimed through the insurance.”