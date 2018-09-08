Home Cities Hyderabad

Corruption accused doctor appointed Dean, NIMS resident doctors threaten strike

They also threatened to stop attending to even the emergency duties if their demand was not met in 48 hours. 

Published: 08th September 2018

HYDERABAD:  The appointment of a cardiothoracic (CT) surgeon as the Dean of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), inspite of him being charged by the Anti Corruption Bureau for having demanded and accepted bribe from a resident doctor for passing him in a test, has angered and shocked entire medical fraternity of the institute. On Friday night, resident doctors of NIMS carried out a protest rally in NIMS campus against the appointment and threatened to go on a strike from Saturday unless the order was reverted.

They also threatened to stop attending to even the emergency duties if their demand was not met in 48 hours. The Government Order (GO) appointing Dr RV Kumar, Professor of CT in NIMS as Dean of the institute was issued by the Department of Health on Thursday, September 6, the day K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the State Assembly. 

The resident doctors point out that four other doctors in NIMS hold seniority over Dr Kumar and the former Dean of NIMS, Dr Paramjyothi who was awarded by state government as one of the best teachers, was removed abruptly from his position. 

Dr K Gautam of the Resident Doctors Association of NIMS said, “Dr RV Kumar was not even appointed as the Head of Department and even as an examiner due to the accusations of corruption against him. There are also allegations of sexual harassment against him. How can such a person be appointed as a Dean who will now overlook responsibilities of appointment of HODs and examiners?”

