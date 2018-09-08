GHMC to slap 10 per cent sanitation charges on government department, agencies

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view on improper sanitation due to works taken up by various government departments and other agencies and not cleaning the site properly for months together and spoiling the reputation of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Corporation has proposed to impose 10 percent Intensive Sanitation Charges against the departments on daily basis until the same is rectified.

The minimum road cutting charges as per rules is `799 per running meter(RMT) for footpaths and 10 per cent of that, i.e `80 RMT will be imposed as intensive sanitation charges on all the departments and agencies carrying works within GHMC limits.

These charge will be imposed on daily basis for the length of unkempt site until the same is rectified. If corrective action is not taken within one week, action will be take to close the work site. The city road network is about 9,103 km and of these about 2,000 are main roads, about 320 km of roads was transferred to HRDCL for maintenance, similarly Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited took 66 km for metro works. Radial Roads in GHMC limits are maintained by Roads and Buildings department, about 80 km are maintained by National Highways.

During the last few years, it has been observed that due to civil construction works on the city roads lot of dust, boulders, rubble’s and left over materials are kept by various contractors executing the works under different organisations. Under the GHMC Act, it is the responsibility of the GHMC to maintain the sanitation in the entire Greater Hyderabad limits and due to irresponsible behaviour of the contractors and delay in the execution of the works on the main roads, a lot of used and unused material is strewed on the road .

During the inspection of main roads by Mayor and GHMC officials, it was observed that various organisations are executing civil works on the roads in various parts of the city but proper sanitation is not maintained along the work sites which is causing a lot of uproar from the road users.

In view of this, GHMC has proposed to impose intensive sanitation charges on the agencies and departments who are not maintaining the sanitation of the work sites along the roads, carrying out works for months together and not cleaning the sites leading to piling of dust after the completion of works.