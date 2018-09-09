Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minor rapes 14-yr-old girl in presence of 7-yr-old friend

Police have reportedly apprehended the two boys and will produce them before the juvenile justice board.

Published: 09th September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 04:17 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 17-year-old friend, while the boy’s seven-and-a half year old friend look on at Chatrinaka last Sunday. The boys picked up the girl near her home on their bike and took her to an isolated area, where the boy raped her. 

Police have reportedly apprehended the two boys and will produce them before the juvenile justice board. According to police, the girl, a class VIII drop out is friends with both the boys, as they all belong to the same residential area at Uppuguda under the limits of Chatrinaka police station. On Sunday, they picked her on their bike saying they wanted to talk to her. They drove her to an isolated location, where the 17-year-old boy allegedly raped her and the other boy looked on, said police. Later they dropped her back home.

