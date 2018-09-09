Home Cities Hyderabad

NIMS doctors ask for removal of new dean

However, Dr RV Kumar denied the allegations claiming charges against him filed by the ACB were dropped and he was not found guilty in multiple enquiries.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association threatened to boycott elective medical services if government did not revoke appointment of Dr RV Kumar as dean of the institute. Addressing press on Saturday at NIMS, president of the association Dr K Goutham alleged that charges of corruption against Dr RV Kumar were proved by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and demanded the professor to be removed from the post.

However, Dr RV Kumar denied the allegations claiming charges against him filed by the ACB were dropped and he was not found guilty in multiple enquiries. On Thursday, State government issued orders appointing Dr Kumar, who was serving as professor of Cardio Thoracic Surgery department, as dean of the institute. Protesting against the appointment, resident doctors convened a meeting held on Saturday morning where it was announced that medical services will be boycotted. 

However, Dr RV Kumar said that he has faced a total of five enquiries by ACB and other wings of Police, Medical Council of India (MCI), NIMS, into the allegations and he was not found guilty of any of the charges.

OGH doctors continue protest
Meanwhile, junior doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) continued to wear helmets while attending patients on Saturday too, as a mark of protest against the structurally weak In-Patient block and demanded a new building for the hospital.  

They were prompted to break into protest after patches of lime mortar and chunks of paint  crashed to ground thrice  recently. On Thursday, they checked patients outside the Out Patient Block. Later they started wearing helmets while attending patients.  

