Nizam Museum theft: With no other leads, cops try to trace Pulsar bike used by thieves

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its investigation into the high-profile heist at Nizam’s Museum in Pathergatti, city police officials are looking into a specific Bajaj Pulsar model on which the suspects allegedly fled after stealing the antiques. Speaking to Express, a police official said, “We are looking into the Bajaj Pulsar model the thieves used while fleeing.”

A few days ago, a CCTV footage from the Masjid-e-Asna-e-Ashri, located behind Purani Haveli, captured two masked men coming out of a small by-lane carrying a bag. They later fled on the motorcycle which the police identified as a Bajaj Pulsar model. The particular model has reportedly been bought by only a handful of people from the city and the police are looking into their owners’ identities. The bike also did not have a registration plate.

Other than that, a police official confirmed that the CCTV footages did not hold much evidence as the quality of the video was inferior and because the were captured from a long distance which made it very difficult to ascertain anything. The officials also said that they were looking into antique dealers and the dark web. “This is an open investigation and we are looking into all possible angles,” said a police official.

On the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, two men stole a diamond-studded gold tiffin box, a gold teacup, two saucers and a spoon from the museum. The thieves scaled the museum, housed on the first floor of Purani Haveli, dislodged a two-feet wide ventilator, climbed into the rope and stole the antiques.The theft was noticed by the security guards when the reopened the museum in the morning for viewing. Incidentally, the police are also investigating museum insiders for leads.