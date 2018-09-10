Decoding Samantha’s style

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD: It looks like Samantha is in a solid colours phase. Going for mostly neutral hues, she appears sometimes with a pop of primary colours - all solid colours too though. Sleek and formal would sum up her style for this season. Pantsuits, formal jumpsuits, collared shirts with mini skirts trendy jackets and flowy silhouttes – oh she has done it all and how!

One tip we need to pick up from her styling is how she mixes up her accessories to create the perfect look. For instance her Gucci belt makes many appearances that too in various styles. Flaunting away what looks like her favourite go-to accessory, she certainly know how to make use of it. Meanwhile one would find it interesting earrings in the collection too.

Elaborate yet chic jewellery, mostly earrings to go with the outfit, really wrap up her looks perfectly. You can also note that she keeps it simple yet chic with her footwear – either simple black or nude heels for almost all her outfits shows that if you invest in the right footwear, you are sorted for life.

