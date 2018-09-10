Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Speeding RTC bus mows down three persons at Gachibowli

Three persons were mowed down and others injured by a speeding state-run RTC bus at Gachibowli crossroads here on Monday morning.

Published: 10th September 2018 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

The family members of auto driver Hameed weeping outside the mortuary of Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. (inset) the deceased (from left to right) Abdul Hameed, Dasarath and Janardhan Shivaji | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons were mowed down and others injured by a speeding state-run RTC bus at Gachibowli crossroads here on Monday morning. The incident took place at 6.30 am  in front of Maharaja Hotel, which is a dropping point for private buses coming from outside the city.

The deceased were identified as Janardhan Shivaji,  a native of Bengaluru, Dasarath, a resident of Nanakramguda and Abdul Hameed,  a resident of Tadbun.

Janardhan, 33, a software engineer working for Capgemini had recently shifted to Hyderabad and was returning to the city after spending weekend in Bengaluru.

According to police and eye-witness accounts, Janardhan with his friend Vikas Pratap Singh alighted from the bus in front of Maharaja hotel. The duo were approached by auto drivers Abdul Hameed (50) and Dasarath (40),  when in a fraction of a second the speeding bus charged towards them and mowed them down.

While the bodies of Janardhan and Hameed were caught under the tyres, Dasarath fell away from the bus and sustained severe head injury.  All the three died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the bus driver fled the spot, abandoning the bus. He was later taken into custody. “The bus driver had started from the HCU depot for his morning shift. When he neared ORR, he sped up the bus and drove in a rash and negligent manner, hitting the three people.

A case has been registered under Section 337 and 304(A),”  Ram Babu, SHO, Raidurgam police station, said. All the three bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gachibowli crossroads hyderabad bus accident

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • TD Kalidas
    The driving staff of TSRTC busses these days are resorting to rash and negligent driving. They blow horns with high decibels and most of the time keep chasing the two-wheelers though the two-wheelers go on left side of the road and sufficient overtaking space for the bus and further nudge the two-wheelers with their rash driving. Such drivers are to be taken to task.
    16 hours ago reply

  • CP Venkatesan
    Very sad news.
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike