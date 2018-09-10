Hyderabad: Speeding RTC bus mows down three persons at Gachibowli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons were mowed down and others injured by a speeding state-run RTC bus at Gachibowli crossroads here on Monday morning. The incident took place at 6.30 am in front of Maharaja Hotel, which is a dropping point for private buses coming from outside the city.

The deceased were identified as Janardhan Shivaji, a native of Bengaluru, Dasarath, a resident of Nanakramguda and Abdul Hameed, a resident of Tadbun.

Janardhan, 33, a software engineer working for Capgemini had recently shifted to Hyderabad and was returning to the city after spending weekend in Bengaluru.

According to police and eye-witness accounts, Janardhan with his friend Vikas Pratap Singh alighted from the bus in front of Maharaja hotel. The duo were approached by auto drivers Abdul Hameed (50) and Dasarath (40), when in a fraction of a second the speeding bus charged towards them and mowed them down.

While the bodies of Janardhan and Hameed were caught under the tyres, Dasarath fell away from the bus and sustained severe head injury. All the three died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the bus driver fled the spot, abandoning the bus. He was later taken into custody. “The bus driver had started from the HCU depot for his morning shift. When he neared ORR, he sped up the bus and drove in a rash and negligent manner, hitting the three people.

A case has been registered under Section 337 and 304(A),” Ram Babu, SHO, Raidurgam police station, said. All the three bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.