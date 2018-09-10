Shobana’s ‘Trance’ casts a spell in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a full house at Shilpakala Vedika at Hi-Tec City on Saturday evening as Padma Shri Shobana performed Trance, her signature dance show, and mesmerised Hyderabad. The two-and-half-hour show by Shobana and her scintillating team was a blend of soulful dance and music which unified Indian and western cultures.

The drama “Trance” threw light on Lord Shiva, avatars of Lord Vishnu and also the mysterious Biblical character Mary Magdalene and also fusing them in great ease. Headed by Shobana herself and the Kalarpana Ensemble which earned rave reviews, Trance had the audience spellbound.

Hosted by Eleven Point Two, the one-of-its-kind event had Anantha R Krishnan on mridangam and Prudhvi on keyboard supporting the performing team ably. The proceeds of the event will go to the rehabilitation of the flood-affected Kerala.