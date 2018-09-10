Students keen to pursue UG courses abroad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi parents are not shying away from sending their kids for overseas education right after they step out of school, as a steady rise is being observed in the number of aspirants wanting to pursue under-graduate courses in the United States. The trend which has been picking pace since the last two years, was especially noted by the education advisors and consultants of the various universities who had been part of the U.S University Fair organised by the Education USA and United States- India Educational Foundation, held on Sunday.

With a major part of the registrations enquiring about the education opportunities in the ‘Undergraduate’ programs at the fair, the trend is getting more steam from the previous years. “Our focus is increasingly on the undergraduate program,” said Shri Ravella, International representative of Marist college, based in New York.

Over 1300 students came in for the University Fair organised by the U.S India Education Foundation and Education USA on Sunday. With over 43 educational institutions participating at the fair, the students explored their options across the board,in arts, management and science field across the graduate and undergraduate programs.