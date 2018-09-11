3 arrested, 19 held from fake call centre in Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police conducted raids at a fake call centre in Delhi and arrested three persons on Monday. Besides, 19 call centre employees were detained for duping people on pretext of providing jobs overseas by collecting money.

The arrested persons are — Sumanth Bharadwaj, Pradeep Gupta, and Sunil Rana.

According to police, on August 27, a student lodged a complaint with cyber crime police in the city saying that he was duped over a phone call from a person claiming to be calling him from a consultancy shinecareer. He informed the student that his resume had been shortlisted for a job in Canada. Later, the complainant received another call asking him to pay `13,003 for verification of certificates. For a third time, he was asked to shell out Rs 20,886 for a top profile. The accused swindled a total of `1,18,000 from the victim. After collecting the money, they switched off their phones.

While speaking to mediapersons on Monday, ADCP, Cyber Crime, KCS Raghuvir said the accused had created a fake website www.shinecareer.org.in about a year ago, and set up a call centre in Delhi. “The accused collected resumes of unemployed persons from job portals and would make calls through tele-callers, offering jobs in Canada. It was found that they collected more than `34 lakh from youths,” he said.