Home Cities Hyderabad

3 arrested, 19 held from fake call centre in Delhi

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police conducted raids at a fake call centre in Delhi and arrested three persons on Monday.

Published: 11th September 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police conducted raids at a fake call centre in Delhi and arrested three persons on Monday. Besides, 19 call centre employees were detained for duping people on pretext of providing jobs overseas by collecting money.

The arrested persons are — Sumanth Bharadwaj, Pradeep Gupta, and Sunil Rana.
According to police, on August 27, a student lodged a complaint with cyber crime police in the city saying that he was duped over a phone call from a person claiming to be calling him from a consultancy shinecareer. He informed the student that his resume had been shortlisted for a job in Canada. Later, the complainant received another call asking him to pay `13,003 for verification of certificates. For a third time, he was asked to shell out Rs 20,886 for a top profile. The accused swindled a total of `1,18,000 from the victim. After collecting the money, they switched off their phones.

While speaking to mediapersons on Monday, ADCP, Cyber Crime, KCS Raghuvir said the accused had created a fake website www.shinecareer.org.in about a year ago, and set up a call centre in Delhi. “The accused collected resumes of unemployed persons from job portals and would make calls through tele-callers, offering jobs in Canada. It was found that they collected more than `34 lakh from youths,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Cyber Crime police fake call centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike