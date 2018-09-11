Home Cities Hyderabad

City wildlife  photographer wins the NiF award

Nature in Focus is an Asian nature and wildlife festival and a platform for passionate nature and wildlife photographers to showcase their work.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Anjani Kumar, a wild life photographer from Hyderabad, got the national award at NiF (Nature in Focus) Photography Awards 2018. He is the first Telugu to receive this award so far. The fifth edition of the wild life photography NiF was held in Bengaluru last week.

The event included talks, presentations by globally renowned photographers, filmmakers and conservation/research scholars followed by award ceremony. The awards were given to select photographers under categories Animal Portraits and Behavior, Wildscape and Animals in Habitat, Conservation Issues, Creative Nature Photography, Humor & Wildlife and Young Photographer.

Nature in Focus is an Asian nature and wildlife festival and a platform for passionate nature and wildlife photographers to showcase their work. The annual NiF Photography Awards is given to photographers whose compositions present a sense of wonder and empathy with nature’s biodiversity. 

Anjani Kumar, said, “My aim of photography is to project the beauty of the wildlife and nature. I want my images to inspire and bring people closer to nature.  My images should help in education, spreading awareness about the endangered and very elusive species like the fishing cat and help in conservation of such species.”

The jury of the awards received 5,200 entries across India. About 20 awards were given away besides Runners and Special mentions. The winners are chosen by a five-member jury comprising of renowned wildlife photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee, conservation scientist Divya Mudappa, wildlife filmmaker Saravana kumar Salem, wildlife photographer Giri Cavale and award-winning wildlife photographer Jayaprakash Bojan. The jury curator is Nature in Focus co-founder, Kalyan Varma, a wildlife photographer, filmmaker and naturalist. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival