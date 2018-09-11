Crackers banned in Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday issued orders banning bursting of crackers during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and the idol immersion procession. He asked the public to maintain peace for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and immersion processions. Bursting or throwing fire crackers on public roads or public places will be strictly prohibited from 6 am on September 13 to 3 pm on September 23.

The commissioner conducted a co-ordination meeting with all department officials such as GHMC, RTA, Water Works, Fire, RTC, Electrical, Metro Rail officials regarding review of arrangements of other departments, police bandobust arrangement for Moharram as well as Ganesh chaturthi.

Meanwhile, the Gopalpuram division police have made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.