Home Cities Hyderabad

Crackers banned in Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad Police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday issued orders banning bursting of crackers during the Ganesh chaturthi festival and the idol immersion procession.

Published: 11th September 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday issued orders banning bursting of crackers during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and the idol immersion procession. He asked the public to maintain peace for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and immersion processions. Bursting or throwing fire crackers on public roads or public places will be strictly prohibited from 6 am on September 13 to 3 pm on September 23.

The commissioner conducted a co-ordination meeting with all department officials such as GHMC, RTA, Water Works, Fire, RTC, Electrical, Metro Rail officials regarding review of arrangements of other departments, police bandobust arrangement for Moharram as well as Ganesh chaturthi.
Meanwhile, the Gopalpuram division police have made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Crackers ban bursting of crackers Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike