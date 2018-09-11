Depot staff didn’t repair the brakes: Driver

u mahesh By

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Jahangir, the driver of the bus that mowed down the three men, alleged that the accident was caused due to negligence by garage employees at HCU Depot who hadn’t repaired the bus’ brakes. Jahangir said that the bus’ previous driver had left it in the depot on Sunday so that its brakes could be repaired.

“On, Sunday, the on-duty driver had left the bus at the depot for repairs. I reported to work early morning on Monday and took the bus to run it on the Lingampally-Koti service route. At around 6:35 am, I reached Gachibowli Junction where I realised the brakes weren’t working,” he said. It may be mentioned that it is still not known who had left the bus at the depot on Sunday.

However, Mohammed Harshad, who runs a mobile repair shop at Gachibowli junction and was present at the accident spot said that it was a clear case of rash driving. “One of the deceased had alighted from an intercity bus and was trying to take an auto when the bus ran him over,” he said.