Hyderabad: Auto driver held for raping, injuring inter girl student

A 23-year-old auto driver who had allegedly raped an Intermediate student two days ago at Neredmet, was arrested by police on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old auto driver who had allegedly raped an Intermediate student two days ago at Neredmet, was arrested by police on Monday. S Narender Reddy had allegedly kidnapped the girl (17) and later took her in a car to an isolated location at Cherlapally and raped her.

After the rape, as the girl suffered bleeding injuries on her private parts, she was brought back and dropped at her home.

Later on her mother’s complaint, police registered a case of kidnap, rape, cheating and charges of POCSO Act.

A Narasimha Swamy, inspector, Neredmet, said that the accused and the victim knew each other. Two days ago he asked her to meet him. Later, he forced her into his car and drove her to Cherlapally. There, he raped her.

The girl was admitted to a private hospital, however when the hospital authorities refused to treat the girl, as she belonged to a poor family, police provided financial aid.

