Hyderabad: Mom and her lover brand 3-yr-old baby girl with hot ladle

In a shocking case of child abuse, a three-year-old baby girl was branded, beaten up and pinched by her mother and her lover at Prashanth Nagar in Malakpet on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of child abuse, a three-year-old baby girl was branded, beaten up and pinched by her mother and her lover at Prashanth Nagar in Malakpet on Monday. The child had burn marks on her feet and forearms,  pinch marks and scratches all over her body.

According to police,  25-year-old Saritha, mother of the three-year-old,  separated from her husband and started living with her lover. However, things turned uglier a fortnight ago when differences cropped up between the couple.  They would show their frustration on the child.  

In a video, the child was seen telling how she got each wound. On being asked she tells how her father branded her feet using a hot ladle and mother a spoon to burn her arms.

A case has been registered.  While the mother was taken into custody, her lover Venkat Reddy is yet to be nabbed.

“We were tipped by a local that the child was being abused for quite some time.  We rushed to the house and called childline officials, who took the girl to hospital. She will be taken to  Shishu Gruha later,” Achutya Rao of  Balala Hakkula Sangham, said.

