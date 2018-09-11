Home Cities Hyderabad

Theft in Hyderabad's Nizam Museum: Artefacts including golden tiffin box recovered, two arrested

Fifteen special teams were formed as part of the probe to detect the theft that took place on September 2 from the third gallery of the museum at Purani Haveli.

Published: 11th September 2018 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Four-kg gold tiffin box studded with diamonds, rubies and emeralds, which was stolen from Nizam Musuem in Hyderabad has been recovered. | (R Sathish Babu | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police has cracked the case of theft of antique items, including a gold tiffin box inlaid with diamonds, from the Nizam's Museum hereby nabbing two people and recovering the priceless artefacts, a senior police official said Tuesday.

Fifteen special teams were formed as part of the probe to detect the theft that took place on September 2 from the third gallery of the museum at Purani Haveli here.

Museum authorities had complained to police that antique items--a gold tiffin box inlaid with diamonds, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon, belonging to the seventh Nizam were found missing from the almirah.

"All (stolen) items recovered. Two accused have been apprehended," the official told PTI.

After CCTV footage of two masked persons (seen walking out of a building and driving a bike) went viral on social media, police suspected that at least two people committed the offence after gaining entry through the ventilator before allegedly indulging in the theft.

The Nizam's Museum showcases the collection of Nizam Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam and also his father's (sixth Nizam's) wardrobe.

The galleries at the museum stock silver and gold artefacts and replicas of landmark constructions.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Nizam VII of Hyderabad and president of the Nizam Family Welfare Association had last week written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and requested for taking utmost priority to recover the objects of historical importance.

He also questioned the security arrangements at the museum.

"There is a big question mark on the management running this museum as it due to their negligence and poor security arrangements gave easy access to the thieves," The museum has various precious items of Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Nizam VII, he said adding "souvenirs, gifts presented by other rulers, presented to him by dignitaries and many more priceless items are placed at the museum."

A lot of the objects on display are also from the seventh Nizam's personal collection that are carved intricately with diamonds and rubies studded in gold and silver.

The museum also features the massive wardrobe of the sixth Nizam measuring several metres, a 150-year old manually operated lift, and 200-year old proclamation drums, Khan added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizam Museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike