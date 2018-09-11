Theft in Hyderabad's Nizam Museum: Artefacts including golden tiffin box recovered, two arrested

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police has cracked the case of theft of antique items, including a gold tiffin box inlaid with diamonds, from the Nizam's Museum hereby nabbing two people and recovering the priceless artefacts, a senior police official said Tuesday.

Fifteen special teams were formed as part of the probe to detect the theft that took place on September 2 from the third gallery of the museum at Purani Haveli here.

Museum authorities had complained to police that antique items--a gold tiffin box inlaid with diamonds, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon, belonging to the seventh Nizam were found missing from the almirah.

"All (stolen) items recovered. Two accused have been apprehended," the official told PTI.

After CCTV footage of two masked persons (seen walking out of a building and driving a bike) went viral on social media, police suspected that at least two people committed the offence after gaining entry through the ventilator before allegedly indulging in the theft.

The Nizam's Museum showcases the collection of Nizam Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam and also his father's (sixth Nizam's) wardrobe.

The galleries at the museum stock silver and gold artefacts and replicas of landmark constructions.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Nizam VII of Hyderabad and president of the Nizam Family Welfare Association had last week written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and requested for taking utmost priority to recover the objects of historical importance.

He also questioned the security arrangements at the museum.

"There is a big question mark on the management running this museum as it due to their negligence and poor security arrangements gave easy access to the thieves," The museum has various precious items of Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Nizam VII, he said adding "souvenirs, gifts presented by other rulers, presented to him by dignitaries and many more priceless items are placed at the museum."

A lot of the objects on display are also from the seventh Nizam's personal collection that are carved intricately with diamonds and rubies studded in gold and silver.

The museum also features the massive wardrobe of the sixth Nizam measuring several metres, a 150-year old manually operated lift, and 200-year old proclamation drums, Khan added.