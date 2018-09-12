Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bus driver who ran over 3 gets bail

The driver who was riding the Koti-bound RTC bus that ran over three people at the Gachibowli crossroads on Monday, was given bail.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The driver who was riding the Koti-bound RTC bus that ran over three people at the Gachibowli crossroads on Monday, was given bail. Ever since he had surrendered to the police, the driver had maintained that it was the faulty breaks in the bus that had caused the accident. The police however, after taking into account the eye witnesses versions, found him to be overspeeding and had registered FIR under Sections 304 (A) and 337.

Meanwhile, the RTC bus drivers association had been demanding for an enquiry to avoid the driver from getting apprehended wrongfully. “All we are demanding is that the bus be sent for a through check,” said Sheik Abdul Hatheek, Secretary, Telangana Jaatiya Mazdoor Union. “We are also contacting the Motor Vehicle Inspectors to examine the vehicle and add it to the report, so that a comprehensive picture can be presented to the court,” said Ram Babu, SHO, Raidurgam Police Station.

What TSRTC says 
“It is unfortunate that our staff has been involved in this incident that claimed 56 lives. We want to ensure trust among our passengers that we check our buses every day, of tyre pressure, engine health and the like. The reason for suspension of the depot manager is that he made the driver ride in an unfamiliar route,” said Somavarapu Satyanarayana, Chairman, RTC. 

