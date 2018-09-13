Osmania General Hospital IP ward to be shifted soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials in the State Health department are mulling to construct light-roofed structures to shift the wards from the dilapidated In-Patient block in Osmania General Hospital.

Director of Medical Education(DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy who held a meeting with the OGH administration on Wednesday said that they have requested Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) to assess feasibility of constructing light-roofed wards on top of Quli Qutb Shah block in the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, Telangana Junior Doctors Association continued their protest by handing flowers and juice cartons to patients and attendants at Out-Patient ward. The JUDAs who are adopting all means to highlight their demand, have circulated a video which showcased entrance of In-Patient building filled with water.