A tale of two writers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : How many times have you got things packaged in such a way that it’s easier for you to pick what you exactly want? Well, maybe not often. But when it comes to health, it becomes a priority to go for what you want. At the double book launch session held recently at Gallery Cafe, Banjara Hills, the attendees focussed on what we eat and what we think, thanks to the two city-based writers Devika Das and remedial-therapist Seetha Anand Vaidyam as they came together to launch their books.

Devika’s book ‘Mind Game’ is all about controlling your brain and making the most of its hidden powers. She talked about how the mind can be the worst master and the best slave depending upon how we train and control it. Leave any loose ends and the mind plays nasty tricks, she said. On being asked if she studied psychology, the young writer smiled and said, “No, I haven’t because life, the complex university, teaches you a lot.

Whatever I have written in the book is based on my own experiences.” But why this book? She tells, “I wanted to share how I dealt with situations by applying mind tricks.” Devika has lived and studied in multiple cities and made Hyderabad her home since the past few years. Her reading was musically combined with guitar notes by Praveen.

On the other hand, Seetha’s book focussed on healthy and easy recipes of millets, season’s produce and more. Talking about her experiences, she said, “Earlier I used to dislike upma because of its texture. Later, when I had kids I realised its nutritional value.” Then she guffawed, “And now it’s become a dish which hardly takes any time to prepare.” She added that with fresh vegetables and leftover daal, one can quickly prepare a warm and tasty soup. And the recipes in her book sum up what she believes in.