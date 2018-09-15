Home Cities Hyderabad

Express Property Expo opens today

‘Express Property Expo-2018’, sponsored by The New Indian Express and EIPL, will kick-start  at Kamma Sangham Hall in Ameerpet here on Saturday (September 15).

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  ‘Express Property Expo-2018’, sponsored by The New Indian Express and EIPL, will kick-start  at Kamma Sangham Hall in Ameerpet here on Saturday (September 15).The two-day expo, co-sponsored by Aditya Construction Company, will showcase a wide range of properties being developed by reputed promoters, builders and developers in the city at wide-ranging budgets and locations. It will be inaugurated by minister for animal husbandry and fisheries, DDC and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav and GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore.

The unique expo would not only present a myriad housing options from popular builders like Aparna, Srika, Sukhibhava, Shanta Sriram, Janapriya, Hamptons, Accurate Developers and Sark Projects. Leading banks will also put up their stalls to explain to buyers what financing options they could look out for. 

The expo will be one of the largest of such kind in the city and will be open from 10.30 am to 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The entry will be free for visitors and the delegates will have free parking. 
More details can be obtained by contacting on 9246391022, 9246809309, 9246391160.

