GHMC calls for voter awareness among citizens 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore appealed to all the NGOs, SHGs, Aasara committees, physically challenged organisations to join hands with GHMC in creating awareness about the revision of electoral rolls for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls who have attained the age of 18 as on January 1, 2018 so that the percentage of voting would increase and citizens can cast their vote for.

The DEO held a review meeting with these organisations to create awareness among the citizens as per guidelines of ECI involving 15 NGO groups and 720 clubs which exist in GHMC.