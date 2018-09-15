Home Cities Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport bags award for best airport service

HYDERABAD:  GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd ), which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad near here, has received the Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) World #1 Airport Award Trophy in the 5-15 million passengers per annum category.

Accepting the award, SGK Kishore, CEO of GHIAL, said, “This award is a recognition of our relentless efforts towards service excellence and customer delight. It will be our endeavour to continuously raise the bar and exceed passenger expectations. We are thankful to all our stake-holders including Ministry of Civil Aviation, CISF, Immigration, Customs and our service partners including airlines, concessionaires, housekeeping and other support staff for their constant support in helping us achieve this recognition.” 

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited is a joint venture company promoted by the GMR group (63 per cent) in partnership with Airports Authority of India (13 per cent), state government (13 per cent) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (11 per cent).  This year’s ACI ASQ Award marks the ninth consecutive year of Global Top 3 ranking by RGIA in its size category.

Kishore received the trophy from Joyce Carter, president and CEO of Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia at the ASQ Awards ceremony organised at the ‘2018 ACI Customer Excellence Global Summit’ in Canada from September 10 to 13.

