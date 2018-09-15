Home Cities Hyderabad

Youth held for killing mother’s former lover

A 23-year-old youth, who had allegedly killed his mother’s former lover, was arrested by the police at Choutuppal in Yadadri district on Friday. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old youth, who had allegedly killed his mother’s former lover, was arrested by the police at Choutuppal in Yadadri district on Friday. The accused, P Prasad, a mason, had attacked Banoth Ramesh who had an affair with his mother in the past and was harassing her to continue the relationship now, police said. Ramesh, who hails from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, deserted his family and has been living at Choutuppal for the past ten years.

Everyday, while she returned home from work, Ramesh would harass her. On Thursday, while she was walking home, Ramesh, armed with a wooden pole, accosted her in a fully drunken condition. Sizing him up, her companions went on and informed Prasad that Ramesh was harassing his mother. Prasad went in search of his mother and found Ramesh. “He snatched the polefrom Ramesh’s hand and  attacked him on the head. Ramesh suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Prasad was arrested and sent to judicial remand,” police said 

