Hyderabad gets its very own Rapid Action Force

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a motto of serving humanity with sensitive policing, Hyderabad Police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday launched a specialised wing - Hyderabad City Rapid Action Force (HCRAF) - which would deal with situations like riots, crowd control, rescue, relief and other emergency situations in the city.

After launching the new wing, Anjani Kumar said that young personnel with quick reflexes, maturity and unbiased views were selected to form the wing. “The force currently has 40 personnel — 20 male and 20 female specially trained officers of the rank of police constable,’’ the commissioner said.

This force is equipped with non-lethal weapons for dispersing a crowd with minimum harm and losses. The force would be kept ready 24x7 for rapid deployment as and when situation demands. The CRAF will be deployed only by the orders of the commissioner of police on specific duties only. A mock drill was also conducted at the CAR headquarters exhibiting skills in controlling riots, using different methods like tear gas and water cannon.