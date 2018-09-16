‘Hyderabad real estate market booming’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad is experiencing a real estate boom with several small and large scale projects coming to the city and its suburbs. Express Property Expo-2018, the two-day event organised by The New Indian Express and city-based real estate firm EIPL at Ameerpet on Saturday reflected this boom, as people thronged the venue to get an idea of the major residential projects coming up in Hyderabad as close to two dozen real estate giants participated in the expo.

The event was inaugurated by minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) M Dana Kishore. President of CREDAI-Telangana, G Ram Reddy; executive director of Rajapushpa properties pvt. Ltd, P Sreenivas Reddy; and managing partner, EIPL Group, Kishore Reddy lit the lamp and graced the occasion.

Co-sponsored by Aditya Construction company, the expo had 30 stalls and 25 participants - 21 property developers and four banks. Almost all participants at the expo had new projects, from low cost housing to independent residential communities.

The demand for open plots, however, has been low, the participants added. Phani Kumar, assistant manager (sales) of Aditya Group said that its latest project at Shaikpet – which will take three years to complete — got 10 per cent pre sales. “The Hyderabad market is booming. We can say this because for past two years people had been looking for ready to move in properties but now they are ready to buy even under construction ones,” he said.