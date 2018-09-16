Six acres of forest land to be cleared  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trees spread across six acres of forest land will face the axe in Nalgonda for the setting up of a private company, Penna Cement Industries. The State government issued a Government Order (GO) on Saturday sanctioning clearance of 6.2 acres of forest, that are part of the Pasupubodu and Saidulanama reserved forests in Nalgonda.

The Stage-II permission for the same from the Ministry of Environment and Forests of the Central government was also received. As per the GO, the forest clearance permission is for the laying of pipeline, power line and approach road for company.