Senseless landscaping of medians also to blame

The landscaping of medians on some stretches of national highways is adding to the poor visibility of vehicles, especially at U-turns.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:34 AM

Lack of footpaths on the Medchal highway poses a serious threat to pedestrians | sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The landscaping of medians on some stretches of national highways is adding to the poor visibility of vehicles, especially at U-turns. For example, the NH 44 stretch from Old Bowenpally to Kompally has trees planted on the median obstructing the view of drivers.

“The plantation of thick trees, which are of almost 5 feet high, greatly hinders the view of motorists while taking  U-turn. A car driver cannot see, while taking a U-turn, a speeding vehicle on the other side or lane. This has to change for better safety,” observed Vinod Kanumalla, chief functionary, Indian Federation of Road Safety (IFRS). Lack of an underpass in critical areas is forcing light motor vehicles like two-wheelers and autorickshaws to ply on  highways and posing a threat at U-turns. “Such scenario is evident on NH 9 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada where there is a constant distraction for speeding vehicles caused by slow-moving vehicles, often leading to  accidents,” Kanumalla pointed out.

Yet, the state has managed to reduce the rate of accidents from  34.7 per cent in 2014 to 29.7 per cent in 2017. The  state is better placed when compared with the national average which was 31.2 per cent in 2017. The department has set a target to reduce the severity rate to 22 per cent by 2020 and reduce the accident rate by 50 per cent in  the same time period.

