Home Cities Hyderabad

Detention system beneficial for engineering students: Teachers

Even as students want the detention system in engineering colleges to be scrapped, academicians support the system saying it is beneficial for both their academic and psychological well-being.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as students want the detention system in engineering colleges to be scrapped, academicians support the system saying it is beneficial for both their academic and psychological well-being.

Touted as a measure to improve the quality of engineering education, the system of detention since its introduction has had students up in arms. Unable to secure the required credits, each year thousands of students fail and thereby lose an academic year.

Prof Syeda Sameen Fatima, principal of Osmania University College of Engineering, said that detention system acts as a warning to students and make them buck up. “Earlier, when students were promoted unhindered, in the final year they would realise they has to clear the backlogs since the first year. They would become depressed and even suicidal. Under the detention system, students have to work all four years so that there is no additional burden in the final year,” she explained.

OU engineering students have to get 50 per cent credits to get promoted from the first year to the second and thereafter 50 per cent cumulative credits of all years. The first-year students of JNTU-affiliated colleges are required to get 28 credits in the first year, 68 in the second and 100 in the third year for promotion.

Dr V Kamakshi Prasad, director of evaluation, JNTU-H College of Engineering, said that the credit system was not an invention of the university but a directive from the AICTE and UGC which now even professional colleges are adopting because it has been proved to be being fruitful.

Unlike OU, JNTU has the option to hold advanced supplementary exams offering students two opportunities to get the requisite credits. “This year 7,000 students were detained in the first year but after supplementary exams 1,100 of them passed. The number of detained students decreases in subsequent years,” the official said.

Students, who have been at loggerheads with the administration since the introduction of the credit system, however, allege that total number of 15,000 students were detained in 2018  by about 250 JNTUH-affiliated  colleges and a couple of thousands by eight OU-affiliated engineering colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo