Governor reprimands ‘thaali snatching’

The incident occurred at Little Flower High School in Narsapr, Medak which was one of the centers for the VRO exam held on Sunday, for which 7.87 lakh candidates appeared.

HYDERABAD:Taking a serious note of the incident wherein married women candidates appearing for the Village Revenue Officer(VRO) at an exam center in Medak district were told to remove jewellery, including their mangalsutra on Sunday, Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday sought explanation from the Telangana state Public Service Commission (TSPSC) regarding the incident.

The incident occurred at Little Flower High School in Narsapr, Medak which was one of the centers for the VRO exam held on Sunday, for which 7.87 lakh candidates appeared. A total of around 200 candidates appeared for exam at the center, around half of which were women. The forceful removal of mangalsutra by the exam center authorities, as a condition for entering the center, angered the husbands and relatives of some married women.

