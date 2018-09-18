Home Cities Hyderabad

Indian Navy's INSV Tarini sailor from Hyderabad receives Tenzing Norgay award for adventure

Navy officer Lt Aishwarya Boddapati had sailed on INS Tarini, an Indian naval sailing vessel, on the project Navika Sagar Parikrama along with six others.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman with Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba greet the Indian Navy's six-member all-women crew of INSV Tarini who circumnavigated the globe in over eight months at Panaji in Goa. (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based Navy officer Lt Aishwarya Boddapati who was part of the first all women's crew to circumnavigate the globe, won the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure on land sea and air. 

Conferred by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the award is the highest national recognition for adventure. She will be receiving the award from the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 25.

Secunderabad-resident Boddapati had sailed on INSV Tarini, an Indian naval sailing vessel, on the project Navika Sagar Parikrama along with six others. The voyage around the world took 254 days, out of which the team spent 199 days on the sea and the rest on port.

Recently at TedX Hyderabad, Bodapatti recounted her experiences. She had intially thought that the viyage would be a pleasure ride. However she realised what she had gotten herseld into, after a few days, she had said.

There were times when, in the middle of the ocean, she did not have water to drink. However the skies broke, it started raining and they collected the water in vessels for drinking. Bodapatti drew a parallel with Life of Pi, and recounted how they had made 'friends' with aquatic animals. Marine creatures would reportedly come very close to the boat and sail with them for a while.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy INSV Tarini Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo