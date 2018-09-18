Mini Muthoot heist: Court to announce verdict today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A Sangareddy court will pronounce on Tuesday the judgment in the 2015 case of heist at Mini Muthoot, Beeramguda on the city’s outskirts when a five-member inter-state gang of dacoits, posing as CBI officers, barged into the finance company’s branch and looted over 40 kg of pawned gold jewellery and Rs 85 lakh in cash.

After the arrest of the suspects in another case of robbery that took place in 2016 and their confession that they were also involved in the 2015 robbery, the police took them into custody and filed a charge sheet against them. The Sangareddy court found three of the accused persons guilty.

The quantum of sentence against them will be pronounced by the magistrate.