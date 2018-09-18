 Seeking the Truth with the Sadhguru

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:On doing drugs:

Don’t become slaves of chemicals. If adults and parents start embracing a healthy life which goes back to nature, we will be able to tell them to stay away from chemicals including recreational drugs. From MSG in food to pesticides in soft drinks, we are consuming chemicals in all forms. How can we preach what we don’t practice?

Honesty in politics

Three hundred years ago, not too long ago, India was the go-to country for everyone across the world. From the English to the Portugese and French came to India as we were the Golden Land. How then, did we become a country where youngsters want to move to another country? Youngsters should embrace politics and be the change they want to see. How else can we have honest politicians?

Sadhguru in an informal

media interaction on Sunday

Substance abuse

Our body is a chemical factory. You can have a great or a lousy chemistry, depending on what you feed it. Those who do substance abuse may feel blissful. But of what use is bliss if your brain power has halved due to its effects? Choose what you feed your body wisely. Use the natural chemicals in your body to give you a high. How about sports and yoga in your life, dude?

Youth and agriculture

Yes, getting mainstream youth into agriculture and making them understand the country’s original occupation is a great idea. But first, we need to get our rural youth to appreciate the land and not shy away from tilling the land or planting a seed and instead choose to do a fancy course in the city. Change should begin at the roots, in the village. I feel that even wearing handlooms can help farmers regain their glory. India is a land of cotton and silk. Plus we also have huge numbers, thanks to our population. By ensuring Indians wear natural fabric that can be grown and weaved naturally, we can bring back employment and profits. It is also close to the Gandhian ethos. Let’s start with us embracing handlooms in a big way. Let every government school, college and office start wearing only handlooms. Imagine what a market we are going to create for Indian cotton farmers and weavers? I am going to take part in a fashion event in New York later this year and I hope the West will start looking to us for more exports.

Facing failure and rejection

Youth must start setting goals that just cannot fail, goals that are bigger than the universe and worldly things. Goals that are so profound that they will need an entire life to achieve so that it is not just achieving a goal, but about leaving a legacy when they leave the world. Don’t have constipated ambition. Go for a profound and larger vision where you can achieve things that the world will be proud of. Finding a solution to a problem or changing a system are bigger ambitions than buying a car or getting a good grade. Think big.

Sadhguru launched the campaign “Youth and Truth” in August 2018 to usher in clarity, balance and a way to empower all young people. “India stands at a crossroads, our population surging with the energy of over 650 million young people. Whether this energy becomes a disaster or an immense possibility for our nation and our world is in our hands,” he says. As part of this, Sadhguru is going to take part in live interactive sessions in colleges throughout the country and offer students the opportunity to seek clarity on any topic they choose – career, parents, addiction, stress, relationships, sexuality – nothing is off limits. The event registration is open for college students aged 18 to 24. Please bring along your college ID card. Students who passed out of college can bring a valid government ID proof for age verification.

Sadhguru will be at NALSAR University of Law from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on September 18 (Tuesday).

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi

kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com

@mkalanidhi