Stimulating Sunday with inspiring talks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The TedXHyderabad 2018 event on Sunday at JRC Convention at Film Nagar saw attendance of over 2,500 attendees, a 25 percent increase in the numbers over last year, to listen to 15 speakers shared their ideas and views on the theme for this year ‘ReThink’.

A 30-member organising team and 200 volunteers managed the event which also had a 1,200 sq.ft experience zone. While filmmaker Anshul Sinha and agriculturist GV Ramanjaneyulu’s talk was about zero farmer suicides in India, Chef Sanjay Tummala’s was about following your passion and breaking barriers. If actor Tabu’s speech was about being honest to oneself, rhythmic gymnast Meghna Gundlapally’s was about how it is never too late to follow your dreams. Every speaker managed to touch a chord with the audience for their journey so far and the takeaways they gave to the audience.

“This year we mobilised over `1 crore for our associate NGOs towards several high-impact social initiatives aimed at empowerment of marginalised communities & sustainability amongst other issues. TEDxHyderabad is a platform that builds, not only the intellectual wealth of our city, but also enriches its spirit and inspires positive change and social consciousness. We are happy to be catalysts in this social revolution,” said Viiveck Verma, event curator.

The next TEDxHyderabad is to be held on September 22, 2019.