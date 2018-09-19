Home Cities Hyderabad

Jeweller terrorised by gunmen at Nagaram village

It all began when six men, riding triples on two bikes, reached RS Rathore Jewellers, owned by Roop Singh.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police announced a `50,000 cash reward for those with info about the culprit | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In what is suspected to be a bungled robbery attempt, six pistol-wielding men terrorised a jewellery shop owner and others at Nagaram village on the city outskirts on Tuesday afternoon. The accused even opened a round of fire to threaten passersby, and dropped a fully-loaded weapon at the spot. 

It all began when six men, riding triples on two bikes, reached RS Rathore Jewellers, owned by Roop Singh. Two of them entered the shop and asked Roop Singh to show a gold chain within a range of `15,000. When the owner said that gold chains were not available in that range, they asked to be shown gold rings in the same range.

Something in their demeanour made Singh suspicious and he raised an alarm. Immediately, one of the men pulled out a pistol and aimed at the jeweller. Hearing the commotion, Tulasidevi, who owns the jewellery shop nearby, came into the shop. The four other men, who were waiting outside, also entered the shop, raising a din. 

The two men who were pointing the weapon punched Singh in the face. In the scuffle, Singh managed to snatch the weapon from them. At this, all the six men ran out of the shop and fired one round in the air. They then mounted their bikes and started off. After going some distance, one of the bikes rammed a car and all three fell down. They then intercepted a bike, hit the rider, and took away the bike. 

Police found that one of the bikes used by the miscreants was stolen from a police constable. They issued a lookout notice and announced a reward of `50,000 for any clues. Going by the lingo of the offenders, police suspect the role of a inter-state gang. However, they are also not ruling out the role of persons from Northern states who are working in the surrounding areas. Police also recovered a country-made fully loaded pistol from the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju