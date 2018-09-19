One out of four skip breakfast: survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:September is the ‘National Nutrition Month’. Kellogg India joins in India’s fight against malnutrition and unveiled the ‘#BreakTheHabit of skipping breakfast’ campaign.

Numbers say it all. A survey titled ‘Nutritional adequacy of breakfast: Its relationship to daily nutrient intake among children, adolescents and adults’ conducted in four key metro cities and supported by Kellogg India suggests that three out of every four (72 percent) Indians do not have nutritionally adequate breakfast and one out of every four actually claimed to skip their breakfast completely. Kellogg India’s campaign aims to reverse these numbers and highlight how starting the day with a nourishing breakfast is good for health. Celebrities such as renowned chef Ranveer Brar, fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi and others have signed up to support the movement and showcase how eating right and starting one’s day right ensures well-being and brings far-reaching health benefits.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! A healthy breakfast gives you the energy to kick-start your day and has been proven to increase cognitive performance in the classroom, improve nutrient intakes, boost metabolism, promote physical and mental well-being and help you to make healthier choices throughout the rest of your day,” said chef Ranveer Brar.